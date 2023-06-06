Healthy House Plants

New studies are showing that rooms filled with plants could protect us from colds and flus by helping to disinfect the air.

When absorbing sunlight, plants produce hydrogen peroxide. This caustic chemical is used for disinfecting wounds and was found concentrated in water vapour emerging out of the leaves of the house plants. The studies indicated that if the chemical bound with floating water vapour containing a flu virus, it could sanitize it.

While it is known that indoor plants can also help alleviate stress, scientists involved in the study say “Our results have implications for the role of plant-mediated atmospheric cleansing, climate change, and urban and indoor air quality not just in homes but also in hospitals and cities and may help to defend against pathogenic outbreaks of infectious diseases.”

Interestingly, the popular and pretty ‘African violet’, produced the most hydrogen peroxide of the samples they tested.