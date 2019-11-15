93.1 LifeFM Job Opportunity

A Christian Ministry opportunity in Tech/Media/Radio

93.1 LifeFM is looking to fill the position of Radio IT technician.

In this position, the successful applicant will be responsible for:

Maintaining the radio broadcast system

Scheduling and programming

Maintaining the integrity of all computer workstations and associated software

Main point of contact for employees who are experiencing computer/hardware issues

Training will be provided, however, experience in broadcast playout systems, sound engineering and audio editing is an advantage.

Applicants should have good attention to detail and be self-motivated.

This is a full-time position starting 2nd January 2020.

CVs can be submitted immediately to [email protected]ie