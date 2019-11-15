93.1 LifeFM Job Opportunity
Written by Victoria Johnston on 15th November 2019
A Christian Ministry opportunity in Tech/Media/Radio
93.1 LifeFM is looking to fill the position of Radio IT technician.
In this position, the successful applicant will be responsible for:
- Maintaining the radio broadcast system
- Scheduling and programming
- Maintaining the integrity of all computer workstations and associated software
- Main point of contact for employees who are experiencing computer/hardware issues
Training will be provided, however, experience in broadcast playout systems, sound engineering and audio editing is an advantage.
Applicants should have good attention to detail and be self-motivated.
This is a full-time position starting 2nd January 2020.
CVs can be submitted immediately to [email protected]ie