93.1 LifeFM Job Opportunity

Written by on 15th November 2019

A Christian Ministry opportunity in Tech/Media/Radio

93.1 LifeFM is looking to fill the position of Radio IT technician.

In this position, the successful applicant will be responsible for:

  • Maintaining the radio broadcast system
  • Scheduling and programming
  • Maintaining the integrity of all computer workstations and associated software
  • Main point of contact for employees who are experiencing computer/hardware issues

Training will be provided, however, experience in broadcast playout systems, sound engineering and audio editing is an advantage.

Applicants should have good attention to detail and be self-motivated.

This is a full-time position starting 2nd January 2020.

CVs can be submitted immediately to [email protected]ie

