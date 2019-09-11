95-year-old Irish Church Bell Ringer

11th September 2019

A church bell ringer is still going strong at 95 years of age!

Cyril Galbraith, originally from Limerick but living in Dublin, has been ringing church bells for 81 years.

He even described his hobby as the perfect “mindfulness” after it helped him deal with the loss of his beloved wife.

Mr Galbraith’s friends at Christ Church Taney in Dundrum, south Dublin, celebrated his devotion to the art with a Bell-Ringing Competition last weekend.

The event was attended by Dr Michael Jackson, Anglican Archbishop of Dublin, and was won by a team of ringers from across Ireland.

