Acts of kindness

In the U.S., a waitress at a ‘Waffle House’ restaurant in La Marque, Texas, was surprised with being gifted a scholarship from a local university after an act of kindness she showed to a customer was captured on camera.

Evoni Williams received much praise when she was seen cutting up food for an elderly customer who had recently undergone surgery. The man told Ms Williams that his hands weren’t working well, and that he was on oxygen and struggling to breathe. Without hesitation, the 18-year-old took his plate and began cutting his ham.

The Mayor of La Marque, Bobby Hocking, presented an award to Evoni at her place of work.

Ms Williams’ act also caught the eye of Texas Southern University, which surprised her with a scholarship totalling $16,000 – $4,000 for each of four semesters. Williams said she would continue to work at Waffle House to save up for college.