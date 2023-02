Arise Catholic Family Holiday Conference is being offered to help strengthen families, young adults and children.

Startin g on Easter Monday, the 10th of April and going through to Thursday 13th , there will be an extensive programme of talks, workshops, semin ars, social events and activities for all the family. It will be an opportunity to make new friends.

Guest speakers will include Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan, Deacon Zoltan Kunszabo, David Wells and Jacki Ascough.