Autumn Pledge Drive

Written by on 6th October 2021

FOR SUCH A TIME AS THIS

Today across Ireland, people are looking for hope, looking for direction, looking for encouragement. Spirit Radio is reaching people in cars, homes and workplaces across the country. We are in a very important moment. We are applying to the Broadcasting Authorities for a second ten year licence. We have always believed that Spirit Radio should be funded – not by a few wealthy individuals giving huge amounts but by a large community of supporters all contributing as they are able.  This is a good time to get on board.  Donate  €12 a month and help bring Good News Christian Radio to people across the country. We can’t do it without you.

Rob Clarke

