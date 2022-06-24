BREAKFAST PRESENTER – Spirit Radio Invites Applications

Spirit Radio is on air ten years and has built a significant listenership in all 5 main cities and 20 major towns across Ireland. We have a vacancy for a Breakfast Show Presenter beginning late Summer 2022. The Show is largely music driven but includes some upbeat breakfast show banter.

As the successful applicant YOU will be an experienced presenter and able to

speak about CCM. (Contemporary Christian Music)

manage a busy show

think on your feet

create exciting hope filled content with a Christian perspective

engage with listeners.

run a broadcast desk and associated equipment.

ability to edit & upload video audio segments for social media/podcasts.

act on your own initiative when needed

Remuneration

Salary is commensurate with industry standards and will depend on skill set and previous experience.

To Apply

Tell us in 200-400 words why Christian radio is important in 2022.

Email Application Demo reel CV



to [email protected]