BREAKFAST PRESENTER – Spirit Radio Invites Applications
Written by Rob Clarke on 24th June 2022
Spirit Radio is on air ten years and has built a significant listenership in all 5 main cities and 20 major towns across Ireland. We have a vacancy for a Breakfast Show Presenter beginning late Summer 2022. The Show is largely music driven but includes some upbeat breakfast show banter.
As the successful applicant YOU will be an experienced presenter and able to
- speak about CCM. (Contemporary Christian Music)
- manage a busy show
- think on your feet
- create exciting hope filled content with a Christian perspective
- engage with listeners.
- run a broadcast desk and associated equipment.
- ability to edit & upload video audio segments for social media/podcasts.
- act on your own initiative when needed
Remuneration
Salary is commensurate with industry standards and will depend on skill set and previous experience.
To Apply
- Tell us in 200-400 words why Christian radio is important in 2022.
- Email
- Application
- Demo reel
- CV