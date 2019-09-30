Bridge in Cork city named after Mary Elmes

Written by on 30th September 2019

Cork’s newest bridge has been named after Mary Elmes.

Born in Cork in 1908, Mary Elmes, was an Irish aid worker living in France and credited with saving the lives of at least 200 Jewish children during the Holocaust, by hiding them in the boot of her car.

She was later arrested and imprisoned by the Gestapo for 6 months. She died at the age of 93 in Provence.

City Hall says it expects up to 11,000 pedestrians and cyclists to use the bridge daily.

