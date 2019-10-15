Bring your Bible to School day

Written by on 15th October 2019

More than a half a million students in the United States took part in this year’s “Bring your Bible to School day” observance.

Launched by Focus on the Family in 2014, the event took place on yesterday and is centered on students sharing their Christian faith with peers.

According to the group, this year’s observance contrasted with past years in that they presented participating students with “monthly challenges” that involved “specific, tangible actions they can take to live out their faith at school and in the community throughout the year.”

