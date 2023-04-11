Build for the Boys 5k Race

Written by on 11th April 2023

Saturday, 22 April
Phoenix Park

A fundraising event in aid of Conor (Age 7) & Dean (age 6) – two young brothers who were diagnosed in recent years with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy – a rare, muscle wasting, degenerative condition that has no cure.More information about our cause and the boys’ condition can be found at www.buildfortheboys.ie.

From 11am on April 22nd, there will be a5K Race (Chip timing by www.justrunsevents.ie )followed by a family 5K circuit and free live entertainment from Ireland’s favourite Ukulele band – The Walkeleles!

SuperValu Lucan are sponsoring the event; and we have a range of fantastic family passes to be won on the day -donated by FORT LUCAN, GO QUEST and DUBLIN ZOO.

The 5K is listed on the run irelandcalendar and registration is via our website (buildfortheboys.ie) or Justrunsevents.ie  .

