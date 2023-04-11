Build for the Boys 5k Race

A fundraising event in aid of Conor (Age 7) & Dean (age 6) – two young brothers who were diagnosed in recent years with– a rare, muscle wasting, degenerative condition that has no cure.

From 11am on April 22nd, there will be a5K Race (Chip timing by www.justrunsevents.ie )followed by a family 5K circuit and free live entertainment from Ireland’s favourite Ukulele band – The Walkeleles!

SuperValu Lucan are sponsoring the event; and we have a range of fantastic family passes to be won on the day -donated by FORT LUCAN, GO QUEST and DUBLIN ZOO.

The 5K is listed on the run irelandcalendar and registration is via our website (buildfortheboys.ie) or Justrunsevents.ie .