International speakers, Ralph Martin and Peter Herbeck are coming to Ireland for ‘Catching The Fire’!

The one day conference begins at 10am on Sat 13th of May at St Mary’s Church in Knockbridge, Co Louth. (Eircode A91EV56).

The Praise and Worship will be led by Gerry and Geraldine Simpson.

The event is being hosted by Fr Gerry Campbell, Terry Quinn and ‘Encountering Christ Ministries’.

Conference donation is €20 which includes lunch.

Booking through Eventbrite (search Catching the Fire)