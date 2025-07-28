Chris Renzema coming to Ireland
Written by Editor on 28th July 2025
In Northern Ireland, Christian Contempory artist Chris Renzema will be holding two concerts on his ‘I still love you’ tour.
Chris is a popular singer/songwriter and performer, who will be at the Youth with a Mission center in Rostrevor on Wednesday the 6th of August and in Belfast city on Thursday the 7th.
https://www.cairngormsconvention.org/event-details/chris-renzema-i-still-love-you-tour-rostrevor
https://www.cairngormsconvention.org/event-details/chris-renzema-i-still-love-you-tour-belfast