Chris Renzema coming to Ireland

In Northern Ireland, Christian Contempory artist Chris Renzema will be holding two concerts on his ‘I still love you’ tour.

Chris is a popular singer/songwriter and performer, who will be at the Youth with a Mission center in Rostrevor on Wednesday the 6th of August and in Belfast city on Thursday the 7th.

https://www.cairngormsconvention.org/event-details/chris-renzema-i-still-love-you-tour-rostrevor

https://www.cairngormsconvention.org/event-details/chris-renzema-i-still-love-you-tour-belfast