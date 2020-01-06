Couple celebrate 80th wedding anniversary

A couple in the US have recently celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary.

John and Charlotte Henderson, of Austin Texas, were married on 22nd Dec 1939, months after the start of the Second World War.

In November 2019, John (106) and Charlotte (105) were presented with a Guinness World Record for the oldest married couple.

Last week, the retirement home where they live threw them a huge party including renting out a vintage 1920s car, similar to the one that John used to pick up Charlotte for their first date all those years ago.

SOURCE: KXAN-TV