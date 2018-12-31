Design of spaces for peace and calm in cities

Love It 0

In the U.K., researchers are developing an interactive tool that will assist in the design of spaces of peace and calm in cities. Residents of Brighton, Edinburgh and Sheffield are being invited to identify outdoor places that they experience to be quiet, calm or tranquil as part of a project aimed at dealing with the effects of noise pollution on health.

The project, dubbed ‘Project De-stress’, is being run by researchers at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh and will utilise the data to develop an interactive tool that will be available to the public. The tool will help map the health outcomes that are linked with particular soundscapes and assist in designing spaces of peace and calm in cities.

According to project leader Dr. Sarah Payne, the researchers want to empower more people to identify and safeguard the quiet areas in their cities and increase awareness of the implications of the layout and surrounding building surfaces on soundscapes.