We are delighted to be holding the 2023 Divine Mercy Conference in person once again.

The conference will take place in the Main Hall of the RDS as it did in previous years.

The dates for this years conference are 17th, 18th and 19th of February 2023.

This years theme is ‘Act justly, Love tenderly, Walk humbly with your God’ Micah 6:8

Speakers will include Fr Hayden Williams; Fr Brendan Walsh SAC; Fr Eunan McDonnell SDB, Fr Chris Alar MIC and more.

https://www.divinemercyconference.com/