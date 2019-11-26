Ed Sheeran prayer retreat build approved

Pop star Ed Sheeran has been given approval to build a prayer retreat on his country estate in Suffolk.

The plans say the structure would “address an important need for a private place of retreat for contemplation and prayer, and for celebration of key life and family milestones”.

Sheeran lives on the estate with his wife Cherry Seaborn.

The new building is described in the application as “novel and modern”, but designed not to conflict with the parish church of St Mary.