First Oscars Academy Award presenter with Down Syndrome

Written by on 19th February 2020

Actor Zack Gottsagen has became the first Oscars presenter with Down Syndrome at the recent 92nd Academy Awards ceremony.

The Peanut Butter Falcon star Zack Gottsagen made history when he took to the stage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, alongside his co-star Shia LaBeouf to present the Oscar for the live-action short film category.

The 35-year-old actor, who played Zak in The Peanut Butter Falcon, a young man with dreams of becoming a professional wrestler, also accompanied LaBeouf on the red carpet for his very first Oscars.

On social media, the pair’s moment on stage was met with support and praise from viewers.

Initial source: theindependent.co.uk

