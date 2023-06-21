Imagination!

What happens when you let children design their own school? Well Spanish Architect Andrés Jaque found out when he allowed pupils to lead the design of their new school in Madrid.

The eccentric, shape of the building features porthole windows which look like googly eyes peering out from lumpy, butter-coloured walls, with zigzagging roofs and soaring archways.

Classrooms are arranged around gardens created by ecologists to attract birds, butterflies, bats and bees, while an indoor courtyard hosts a miniature temperate rainforest surrounded by laboratories and workshops.

Clad in an insulating mixture of mashed cork, the ‘living’ exterior wall offers a habitat, not unlike the surface of a tree, that is ideal for fungi, plants, insects and microbial life.

Andrés says, “Architectural environments can arouse in children a desire for exploration and inquiry, – touching, listening and first-hand discovery – lie at the heart of the learning process, and connection with the outdoors is key with spaces configured to encourage open-ended exploration”.

photo credit positive.news