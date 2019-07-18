Irish nun awarded prestigious award for her work in Pakistan

An Irish nun from Co.Clare has been awarded a prestigious medal for teaching and promoting interfaith relations in Pakistan.

Sr Berchmans spent almost 70 years working in Pakistan, where she taught Muslim, Christian, Parsi and Hindu children.

St Mary’s University in London has awarded her the Benedict Medal, which is the Catholic University’s highest honour, in recognition of her work.

Previously in 2012, Sr Berchmans was awarded one of the highest civil awards given by the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for her “constant adherence to the call of duty”.