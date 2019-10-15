‘Jerusalem’ voted Favourite Hymn – Songs of Praise

Written by on 15th October 2019

Viewers of BBC One’s Songs of Praise have selected ‘Jerusalem’ as their favourite hymn

Based on an 1803 poem by William Blake and set to music by Sir Hubert Parry in 1916, topped a poll of 100 hymns that have featured in the show over the last five years.

The top 10 were unveiled during Sunday’s episode hosted by Aled Jones. Coming after Jerusalem were the enduring favourites How Great Thou Art in second place and In Christ Alone in third.

Author

Victoria Johnston

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Pope Francis Unveils Life-size Sculpture of Migrants Throughout History & World

15th October 2019

0 0

Bring your Bible to School day

15th October 2019

0 0

Bridge in Cork city named after Mary Elmes

30th September 2019

Continue reading

Current track
Title
Artist