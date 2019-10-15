‘Jerusalem’ voted Favourite Hymn – Songs of Praise

Viewers of BBC One’s Songs of Praise have selected ‘Jerusalem’ as their favourite hymn

Based on an 1803 poem by William Blake and set to music by Sir Hubert Parry in 1916, topped a poll of 100 hymns that have featured in the show over the last five years.

The top 10 were unveiled during Sunday’s episode hosted by Aled Jones. Coming after Jerusalem were the enduring favourites How Great Thou Art in second place and In Christ Alone in third.