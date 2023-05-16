Guest Speaker – PAUL J. KIM

A one-day Catholic Festival with talks, music, workshops, and more, inspiring faith in young adults! With Guest speaker:- Paul J Kim – an international Catholic SpeakerWhere:- Astra Hall, University College, Dublin.Come celebrate your faith and meet other young adults at JoyFest! With inspiring talks, fun workshops, uplifting music, and more, this one-day festival is the perfect way to deepen your relationship with Christ and connect with other like-minded individuals. Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to grow in faith and joy!

Get ready to meet the hilarious and faith-filled Paul J. Kim, an international Catholic speaker, musician, and comedian, at JOYFEST!

With his life-changing talks and captivating music, Paul J. Kim has impacted people of all ages in 48 states and 16 countries over the past decade, leading them to encounters with Christ. He’s the author of “A Catholic Guide to Adulting,” and founder of the Triumph Men’s Conference.

You’ll get to see him in action on June 3rd at the incredible ASTRA HALL at UCD, where you’ll join other young people from all over Ireland to celebrate your faith and passion for life.

Don’t miss out on this unforgettable experience. Grab your tickets HERE and invite your friends to come along.