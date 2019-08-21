Justin Bieber declares his faith to his 117million Instagram followers

In his latest public declaration of faith, pop star Justin Bieber shared a video on Instagram to his 117 million Instagram followers encouraging them to put their trust in Jesus.

The two clips features a well-known pastor preaching about having trust in Jesus.

The posts have had positive feedback from his Christian followers, with many fans writing to thank him for sharing his faith.

Bieber has a controversial past but has recommitted himself to his Christian faith in the last few years.