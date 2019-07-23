Lauren Daigle’s album ‘Look Up Child’ has set a new Billboard Christian Album Chart record
Written by Victoria Johnston on 23rd July 2019
Lauren Daigle’s album ‘Look Up Child’ has set a new Billboard record.
It has been at number one on the Billboard’s Top Christian Albums chart for 39 weeks now.
The album recently won her a Grammy,and was certified platinum and she became the first female to have a song on both the Christian Airplay and Adult Pop Songs chart.
Only The Fray’s song ‘How To Save A Life’ reached the same kind of widespread audience when they charted in 2006