Lauren Daigle’s album ‘Look Up Child’ has set a new Billboard Christian Album Chart record

Lauren Daigle’s album ‘Look Up Child’ has set a new Billboard record.

It has been at number one on the Billboard’s Top Christian Albums chart for 39 weeks now.

The album recently won her a Grammy,and was certified platinum and she became the first female to have a song on both the Christian Airplay and Adult Pop Songs chart.

Only The Fray’s song ‘How To Save A Life’ reached the same kind of widespread audience when they charted in 2006