Liverpool player Roberto Firmino baptised

Written by on 22nd January 2020

Last week, Liverpool footballer star Roberto Firmino was baptised a Christian.

Roberto Firmino, underwent a full immersion baptism in a pool surrounded by his wife Larissa and Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

A Portuguese version of Lauren Daigle’s ‘You Say’ was sung in the background and Firmino and his wife cried tears of joy once he rose from the water.

He posted a video of the event on Instagram with the caption, ‘everyone in Christ is a new creation, the old things have passed away; behold the new is here!’

SOURCE: Premier Radio

