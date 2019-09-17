National Ploughing Championships ’19

Organisers of the National Ploughing Championship say they’re hopeful the good weather will encourage more people to attend.



Over 300,000 people will attend one of Europe’s largest outdoor events over the next 3 days, which is being held in Fenagh in Co. Carlow.



1700 exhibitors will also be present at the site, showcasing the best of Irish food, farming and culture

The ploughing itself got underway at 10.30am this morning,