A major new Irish study has found that older people who go to church have better mental health.

The research was conducted by a team at Trinity College Dublin, it took place over six years, and involved more than 6,000 adults aged 50 and over.

The results published last week found that regular religious attendance was associated with lower depressive symptoms.

Speaking to Spirit Radio, Professor of Psychiatry Patricia Casey said the study is especially significant because it is Irish, and because it corroborates research she herself published earlier this year: