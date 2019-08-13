New Irish study has found that older people who go to church have better mental health

Written by on 13th August 2019

A major new Irish study has found that older people who go to church have better mental health.

The research was conducted by a team at Trinity College Dublin, it took place over six years, and involved more than 6,000 adults aged 50 and over.

The results published last week found that regular religious attendance was associated with lower depressive symptoms.

Speaking to Spirit Radio, Professor of Psychiatry Patricia Casey said the study is especially significant because it is Irish, and because it corroborates research she herself published earlier this year:

Author

Victoria Johnston

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Tour de France Christian Winner

6th August 2019

0 0

Irish teenager wins international Google Science Fair

1st August 2019

0 0

Lauren Daigle’s album ‘Look Up Child’ has set a new Billboard Christian Album Chart record

23rd July 2019

Continue reading

Next post

Irish teenager wins international Google Science Fair

Thumbnail
Previous post

Irish nun awarded prestigious award for her work in Pakistan

Thumbnail
Current track
Title
Artist