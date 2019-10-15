Pope Francis Unveils Life-size Sculpture of Migrants Throughout History & World

15th October 2019

Pope Francis has unveiled a life-size sculpture to mark World Day of Migrants and Refugees.

It’s called Angels Unawares, and it depicts a group of migrants of various cultures and different historical periods.

The Argentinian Pontiff says he wanted to reaffirm the necessity that no one remain excluded from society, whether he is a long-time resident citizen or one newly arrived.

He added that he wanted the artistic work placed in St. Peter’s Square to remind all of the evangelical challenge of hospitality.

IMAGE CREDIT : Vatican News – vaticannews.va

