Presentation Sister wins major charity award

A Catholic nun has won the 2019 Charity Trustee of the Year award.

Presentation Sister Magdalen Fogarty, created the first social finance provider in Ireland in 1996 to make loan finance available for local grassroots development.

Since then, Clann Credo has loaned more than €120 million and supported over 1,000 projects in both urban and rural areas.

Its support has helped create jobs, build community centres, sports halls and homes, and provide better services for the disabled, the young and the elderly, without receiving any government funding.

The award was presented at an event at the Mansion House, Dublin last week.

SOURCE: indcatholicnews.com