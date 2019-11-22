Youth Ministry Worker.
Written by Events Guide on 22nd November 2019
Scripture Union are inviting applications for the position of Ministry Support Worker. Candidates will be working as part of a team to deliver and support youth ministry programmes through SU schools work and camps, and will be involved in training and supporting volunteers and teams. Candidates should have youth ministry experience and a passion to see young lives transformed through the Gospel. For a full description of the role and requirements go to www.scriptureunion.ie