Scripture Union Ireland are seeking to recruit a full-time FIELD MINISTRIES ADMINISTRATOR The successful candidate will help support a team of volunteers and SU staff with all the background tasks necessary to deliver our camps and schools ministry (Field Ministries), they will have strong administrative skills, problem solving abilities, work well under pressure and as part of a team. This role will be based in Co. Wicklow. If you are interested in this role please send an expression of interest and your C.V. to [email protected]

