Sligo New Wine Conference

Our Sligo summer conference is a key event for the church in Ireland to join together for a week of worship, ministry and teaching. We believe this call is for everyone and that we can all play a part in it. Whether you come on your own, with your family and friends or with a group from your church there is something for you.

Encountering God’s presence is for everyone! Relevant and fun-filled programmes keep those aged 0-18 happy while the adults can enjoy the main sessions, seminars and workshops throughout the week. Our key values of worship, teaching and ministry are held firmly in all our programmes.

You can fill your day with seminars, and teaching, or you can take a trip to the beach, get involved in the many community events or enjoy the sights of Sligo. You set the pace for the week.

Sligo provides a space and a place where churches and Christians from all over Ireland, can come together to hear God, so that local churches can be empowered and equipped to change their community and Ireland.

