Sligo New Wine Conference

Written by on 3rd July 2023

9 – 14 July 2023
Our Sligo summer conference is a key event for the church in Ireland to join together for a week of worship, ministry and teaching. We believe this call is for everyone and that we can all play a part in it. Whether you come on your own, with your family and friends or with a group from your church there is something for you.

Encountering God’s presence is for everyone! Relevant and fun-filled programmes keep those aged 0-18 happy while the adults can enjoy the main sessions, seminars and workshops throughout the week. Our key values of worship, teaching and ministry are held firmly in all our programmes.

You can fill your day with seminars, and teaching, or you can take a trip to the beach, get involved in the many community events or enjoy the sights of Sligo. You set the pace for the week.

Sligo provides a space and a place where churches and Christians from all over Ireland, can come together to hear God, so that local churches can be empowered and equipped to change their community and Ireland.
https://www.newwineireland.org/summer-conference

Author

HeatherS

Author's archive
You may also like
0

Spreading the Fire Conference with Deacon Larry Oney

21st June 2023

0

Borderwalk 2023

26th May 2023

0

JoyFest

16th May 2023

Continue reading

Next post

Cycle Bus

Thumbnail
Previous post

Imagination!

Thumbnail
Current track

Title

Artist