Spirit Radio has a Vacancy for a Music & Chat Show Host

(Vacancy is for period of 8-12 months to cover for presenter on maternity leave)

Job Introduction

Spirit Radio is on air ten years and has built a significant listenership in all 5 main cities and 16 major towns across Ireland. Currently we have a vacancy for a Music and Chat Show Presenter. The Morning Music & Chat Show is a relaxed, informative and entertaining magazine show that explores the intersection of life and faith.

The successful applicant will be able to:

Host conversations from a perspective informed by Christian faith on a broad range of subjects including lifestyle, relationships, music, culture, health, sport, technology and current affairs.

Form natural warm connections with guests and listeners.

Relate to Christian leaders and spokespersons from a wide variety of church backgrounds.

Manage broadcast equipment to facilitate conversations via telephone, Zoom, Tieline and other broadcast software.

Edit and upload audio files.

Work with producer and research team to deliver a first-class chat show”

Act on their own initiative when needed

Hone/develop radio communication skills.

Enjoy a fast paced team setting.

Communicate with brevity and creativity.

Make use of social media.

Remuneration

Salary will depend on skill set and previous experience.

To Apply

Outline in 400 words your thoughts on the importance of Christian radio in contemporary Ireland. Please include your thoughts on the contribution a Spirit Radio magazine chat show can make to the wider national

Email with CV to [email protected]