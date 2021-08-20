Spirit Radio has a Vacancy for a Music & Chat Show Host
Written by Rob Clarke on 20th August 2021
(Vacancy is for period of 8-12 months to cover for presenter on maternity leave)
Job Introduction
Spirit Radio is on air ten years and has built a significant listenership in all 5 main cities and 16 major towns across Ireland. Currently we have a vacancy for a Music and Chat Show Presenter. The Morning Music & Chat Show is a relaxed, informative and entertaining magazine show that explores the intersection of life and faith.
The successful applicant will be able to:
- Host conversations from a perspective informed by Christian faith on a broad range of subjects including lifestyle, relationships, music, culture, health, sport, technology and current affairs.
- Form natural warm connections with guests and listeners.
- Relate to Christian leaders and spokespersons from a wide variety of church backgrounds.
- Manage broadcast equipment to facilitate conversations via telephone, Zoom, Tieline and other broadcast software.
- Edit and upload audio files.
- Work with producer and research team to deliver a first-class chat show”
- Act on their own initiative when needed
- Hone/develop radio communication skills.
- Enjoy a fast paced team setting.
- Communicate with brevity and creativity.
- Make use of social media.
Remuneration
Salary will depend on skill set and previous experience.
To Apply
- Outline in 400 words your thoughts on the importance of Christian radio in contemporary Ireland. Please include your thoughts on the contribution a Spirit Radio magazine chat show can make to the wider national
Email with CV to [email protected]