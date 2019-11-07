Spirit Radio Listener Survey

Written by on 7th November 2019

Dear Friends,

Warmest Greetings. We are coming up to 9 years on air!  Our current broadcasting contract runs through to Dec 2020. Right now Spirit Radio is applying to the Broadcasting Authorities for a second 10 year licence. 

It is a good time for us to give thanks for all God has done. It is a good time to take stock – It is a good time to look at what we are doing well and what we could do better. We would love to get your input. We would be very grateful if you would take a few moments to give us your feedback.

Thank you!   http://survey.constantcontact.com/survey/a07egpqtakrk2oihey3/a01whk2onxc6q/questions?continue=Continue+%3E

