Great Getaway

Written by on 6th October 2021

SPIRIT RADIO’S GREAT GETAWAY WITH TURKISH AIRLINES AND THE TURKISH TOURISM BOARD

Stunning Scenery, Awe-inspiring Architecture and a wealth of Biblical History…Turkey truly is a wonderful destination…….and we want to send you there!

Win a trip for two, including flights from Dublin with Turkish Airlines PLUS a 3 night all-inclusive hotel stay in the beautiful coastal city of Antalya.

The winning starts Monday 11th of October at 7am…. get ready to book your seat with Turkish Airlines and the Turkish Tourism Board.. from Ireland’s Positive Sound….On air and IN the air… Spirit Radio

Author

Rob Clarke

Author's archive
You may also like
0

Autumn Pledge Drive

6th October 2021

1

Listener Survey April/May 2021

22nd April 2021

Spirit Radio Listener Survey 2021 post image
7

Thank You to Spirit Radio Listeners!

15th June 2020

Continue reading

Next post

Autumn Pledge Drive

Thumbnail
Previous post

If God is for us, who can be against us?

Current track

Title

Artist