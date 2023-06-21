Spreading the Fire Conference with Deacon Larry Oney

Sunday 2nd July

Deacon Larry Oney is a permanent Deacon for the Archdiocese of New Orleans, a member of Renewal Ministries and the founder and president of Hope and Purpose Ministries. He is renowned for his dynamic preaching style and message of hope which has led to hundreds of speaking engagements across the globe, from Africa to Brazil to Canada and now Knockbridge Co Louth!

The Spreading the Fire Conference will begin at 2pm on Sunday 2nd July with a con-celebrated Mass. This will then be followed by teaching and preaching from Deacon Larry and by our own local Catholic Lay Evangelist Terry Quinn. Terry has 40 years of experience in teaching and proclaiming the gospel of Jesus Christ and training others to be missionary disciples.

If you have met Terry or heard him speak you will know that he is on FIRE with the Holy Spirit. If you have heard any of Deacon Larry’s preaching then you will know he too is on FIRE with the Holy Spirit. To have these two men together is an afternoon not to be missed, they are already Spreading the Fire! Are you ready?

Music Ministry will be led by the wonderful Holy Family Prayer Group from Drogheda.

Any queries please email: [email protected]