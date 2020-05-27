Taoiseach Consults with Faith Leaders about Covid-19 Emergency

Religious and faith leaders have recently discussed the Covid-19 emergency with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar through a conference call.

Mr Varadkar sought their views on how communities and the most vulnerable are being cared for.

They also discussed public health guidelines for funerals and burials, and the impact this had on families.

After the meeting the Taoiseach tweeted that at times of trial, many of us turn to faith for meaning and for comfort.

He added that it was a real privilege to talk to religious and spiritual leaders and thanked them for their contribution during this Emergency.