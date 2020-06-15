Thank You to Spirit Radio Listeners!

Thank You, Thank You, Thank You!! This was a pledge drive like no other.

We set out to raise €30,000 and we hit the target! You have blown us out of the water with generosity. You have sent us a message…to borrow a phrase – ‘We are in this together’.

Knowing that the current health crisis has generated a lot of uncertainty about the future we really weren’t sure how to approach this fundraiser or what the response would be.

For our presenters it was wild. We are scattered across the country broadcasting from bedrooms, living rooms and station studio – and using new technology to link together..

It has all been a bit crazy.. but one thing has remained the same – you have been generous and unstinting in your support for the station. Thank You.

It has been so encouraging for us to get messages of support from across the nation. Particularly from people in Donegal. We are so pleased to finally be and running in the beautiful North West.

From all of station staff, may God bless you richly for your generosity.