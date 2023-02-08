The Real Men’s Conference is about friendship, laughter and that all important encouragement to keep pressing forward in faith.

Saturday, 11 February

Location: Hilton Dublin Airport Malahide Rd, Northern Cross, Dublin, D17 Y924, Ireland

A time and place for men of all ages and walks of life to meet together as we worship, connect, refresh and enjoy time in the presence of God.

Relationships – a time to connect with friends and make some new ones too!!

Encouragement – lifting one another up as we enjoy ministry, worship and fellowship.

Laughter – a time for fun and fellowship!!

International Speakers Tim Jack and Byron Jones will address the keystone issues facing men in 2023

Tickets @ Eventbrite