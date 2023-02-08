The Real Men’s Conference
Written by HeatherS on 8th February 2023
The Real Men’s Conference is about friendship, laughter and that all important encouragement to keep pressing forward in faith.
Saturday, 11 February
Location: Hilton Dublin Airport Malahide Rd, Northern Cross, Dublin, D17 Y924, Ireland
A time and place for men of all ages and walks of life to meet together as we worship, connect, refresh and enjoy time in the presence of God.
Relationships – a time to connect with friends and make some new ones too!!
Encouragement – lifting one another up as we enjoy ministry, worship and fellowship.
Laughter – a time for fun and fellowship!!
International Speakers Tim Jack and Byron Jones will address the keystone issues facing men in 2023
