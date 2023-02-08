The Real Men’s Conference

Written by on 8th February 2023

The Real Men’s Conference is about friendship, laughter and that all important encouragement to keep pressing forward in faith.

Saturday, 11 February
Location: Hilton Dublin Airport Malahide Rd, Northern Cross, Dublin, D17 Y924, Ireland

A time and place for men of all ages and walks of life to meet together as we worship, connect, refresh and enjoy time in the presence of God.

Relationships – a time to connect with friends and make some new ones too!!
Encouragement – lifting one another up as we enjoy ministry, worship and fellowship.
Laughter – a time for fun and fellowship!!

International Speakers Tim Jack and Byron Jones will address the keystone issues facing men in 2023

Tickets @ Eventbrite

Author

HeatherS

Author's archive
You may also like
0

Camino – The Jordan Trail

8th February 2023

0

The Perfect Gift: Christmas Concert

28th November 2022

0

Christians Against Poverty is coming to Ireland!

20th September 2022

Continue reading

Next post

Camino – The Jordan Trail

Thumbnail
Previous post

Let every one speak the truth with his neighbour, for we are members of one another.

Current track

Title

Artist