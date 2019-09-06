Tony Ward – Ireland’s chances at the Rugby World Cup

Ireland can make waves at the Rugby World Cup..

That’s according to Irish rugby legend Tony Ward.

Ireland Head Coach Joe Schmidt named his 31-man squad for the 6-week tournament on Monday, amid concerns around the team’s patchy form in recent months.

However the former British and Irish Lion says this may benefit Ireland in the long run, by dampening expectations and taking pressure off the team’s preparations.

Ireland play their final warm-up game on Saturday against Wales before heading to Japan to face Scotland on Sunday 22nd September.

The former British and Irish Lion says it’s difficult to gauge Ireland’s form from the warm-up games.

Speaking to Spirit Radio, Tony Ward says he is hugely excited despite the challenges ahead, and that the record-breaking loss to England last month may benefit the team in the long run.

Tony Ward spoke to Spirit Radio as part of The Marie Keating Foundation Campaign ‘Stand Up For Your Prostate’.