Tour de France Christian Winner

A beautiful and emotional moment greeted viewers of the Tour de France last week.



After the final day of racing, there was a new Champion, 22 year old Colombian, Egan Bernal.



Tears flowed as he greeted his younger brother with a hug, a kiss on the forehead and then they each blessed each other with the sign of the cross.



Seeing his mother, he hugged her, and they also repeated the same Christian gesture of blessing, drawing the sign of the cross on each other.



A video capturing the moment has since gone viral.