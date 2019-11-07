Tribute to Gay Byrne from Archbishop Diarmuid Martin

Archbishop Diarmuid Martin has paid tribute to the gifts of faith, love and professionalism of the late veteran broadcaster Gay Byrne.

He noted that Gay was “genuinely religious”, and regularly attended the celebration of Mass. He was also very attached to a convent of enclosed nuns in Simmons Court Road in Dublin.

Referring to his extensive charity work and generosity, he commented that “Gay wasn’t a man who advertised his charity or his religiosity, he went to Mass, he didn’t ask for a special place or recognition, it was just part of him.”

Credits: Catholicnews.ie & Offaly Express