World’s first electrified road charges vehicles as they drive

Love It 0

In Sweden, the world’s first electrified road, which recharges the batteries of trucks and cars as they drive along it, has opened.

The road is located outside Stockholm and transfers energy from tracks of rail in the road, recharging the batteries of electric cars and trucks as they drive.

The public road near Stockholm now has around two kilometres of electric rail embedded within it, transferring energy by means of a movable arm that attaches to the bottom of vehicles. Sweden’s roads agency plans to expand the scheme nationally, and the design of the road has been likened to that of Scalextric tracks.