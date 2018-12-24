BROADCASTING ACROSS THE NATION - 88 to 94FM and 549MW. FIND YOUR LOCAL FREQUENCY HERE
World’s first electrified road charges vehicles as they drive

By Victoria on December 24, 2018 in Positive News
In Sweden, the world’s first electrified road, which recharges the batteries of trucks and cars as they drive along it, has opened.

The road is located outside Stockholm and transfers energy from tracks of rail in the road, recharging the batteries of electric cars and trucks as they drive.

The public road near Stockholm now has around two kilometres of electric rail embedded within it, transferring energy by means of a movable arm that attaches to the bottom of vehicles. Sweden’s roads agency plans to expand the scheme nationally, and the design of the road has been likened to that of Scalextric tracks.

