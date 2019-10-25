YOUTH WORKER WANTED
Written by Victoria Johnston on 25th October 2019
Here is an exciting opportunity, the Catholic Diocese of Waterford and Lismore are looking to appoint a Youth Ministry Officer.
The successful applicant will work as part of a team delivering and supporting youth ministry programmes and initiatives across the Diocese. For a detailed job description go to www.waterfordlismore.ie
Please send a cover letter and CV to Diocesan Secretary, Bishops House, John’s Hill, Waterford or [email protected]
Applications close on Nov 8th