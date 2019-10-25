YOUTH WORKER WANTED

Written by on 25th October 2019

Here is an exciting opportunity, the Catholic Diocese of Waterford and Lismore are looking to appoint a Youth Ministry Officer.

The successful applicant will work as part of a team delivering and supporting youth ministry programmes and initiatives across the Diocese. For a detailed job description go to www.waterfordlismore.ie

Please send a cover letter and CV to Diocesan Secretary, Bishops House, John’s Hill, Waterford or [email protected]

Applications close on Nov 8th

Author

Victoria Johnston

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Pope Francis Unveils Life-size Sculpture of Migrants Throughout History & World

15th October 2019

0 0

‘Jerusalem’ voted Favourite Hymn – Songs of Praise

15th October 2019

0 0

Bring your Bible to School day

15th October 2019

Continue reading

Next post

‘Jerusalem’ voted Favourite Hymn – Songs of Praise

Thumbnail
Previous post

Bridge in Cork city named after Mary Elmes

Thumbnail
Current track
Title
Artist