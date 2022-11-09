Breakfast Presenter Wanted

Written by on 9th November 2022

Spirit Radio is on air ten years and has built a significant listenership in all 5 main cities and 20 major towns across Ireland. We have a vacancy for a Breakfast Show Presenter beginning early 2023. The Show is largely music driven – we play a mix of Contemporary Christian and mainstream music. The show includes some upbeat breakfast show engagement.

As the successful applicant YOU will be an experienced presenter and able to

  • manage a busy show
  • think on your feet
  • create exciting hope filled content from a Christian, positive and uplifting perspective
  • engage with listeners
  • run a broadcast desk and associated equipment (using Myriad playout)
  • ability to edit & upload video audio segments for social media/podcasts.
  • act on your own initiative when needed

 

Remuneration

Salary is commensurate with industry standards and will depend on skill set and previous experience.

To Apply

  • Tell us in 200-400 words why you are the right person for this role. Tell us how you would create listener engagement through a radio show that is fun, positive and encouraging.

  

  • Email
    • Application
    • Demo reel
    • CV

to   [email protected]

Author

Rob Clarke

Author's archive
You may also like
0

Stephen’s Story

4th October 2022

0

Bisola’s Story

4th October 2022

0

Nick (EAI) and Rob from Spirit Radio talk about the station’s journey

20th September 2022

Continue reading

Next post

Be humble towards each other, never thinking you are better than others.

Previous post

Huge Thanks for Your Support

Thumbnail
Current track

Title

Artist