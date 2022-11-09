Breakfast Presenter Wanted

Spirit Radio is on air ten years and has built a significant listenership in all 5 main cities and 20 major towns across Ireland. We have a vacancy for a Breakfast Show Presenter beginning early 2023. The Show is largely music driven – we play a mix of Contemporary Christian and mainstream music. The show includes some upbeat breakfast show engagement.

As the successful applicant YOU will be an experienced presenter and able to

manage a busy show

think on your feet

create exciting hope filled content from a Christian, positive and uplifting perspective

engage with listeners

run a broadcast desk and associated equipment (using Myriad playout)

ability to edit & upload video audio segments for social media/podcasts.

act on your own initiative when needed

Remuneration

Salary is commensurate with industry standards and will depend on skill set and previous experience.

To Apply

Tell us in 200-400 words why you are the right person for this role. Tell us how you would create listener engagement through a radio show that is fun, positive and encouraging.

Email Application Demo reel CV



to [email protected]