Breakfast Presenter Wanted
Written by Rob Clarke on 9th November 2022
Spirit Radio is on air ten years and has built a significant listenership in all 5 main cities and 20 major towns across Ireland. We have a vacancy for a Breakfast Show Presenter beginning early 2023. The Show is largely music driven – we play a mix of Contemporary Christian and mainstream music. The show includes some upbeat breakfast show engagement.
As the successful applicant YOU will be an experienced presenter and able to
- manage a busy show
- think on your feet
- create exciting hope filled content from a Christian, positive and uplifting perspective
- engage with listeners
- run a broadcast desk and associated equipment (using Myriad playout)
- ability to edit & upload video audio segments for social media/podcasts.
- act on your own initiative when needed
Remuneration
Salary is commensurate with industry standards and will depend on skill set and previous experience.
To Apply
- Tell us in 200-400 words why you are the right person for this role. Tell us how you would create listener engagement through a radio show that is fun, positive and encouraging.
- Email
- Application
- Demo reel
- CV