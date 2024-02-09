Alpha Conference 2024

Alpha Ireland are hosting a conference in the Riasc Centre, Swords, Co. Dublin on Saturday 2nd March, which promises to be an amazing time of networking, prayer, and inspiration from high-quality speakers. We’ll be hearing inspiring stories from mission around Ireland, as well as looking forward to how we can foster intentional cultures of invitation, prayer, and discipleship. If you have a heart to see your church, parish, school and community step forward in faith, come and join us! Tickets for the day are available for €40, including lunch, refreshments, and free parking. There is a special group discount, with 4 tickets available for the price of 3, so we hope a few members of your church, community, school, or Alpha Team can attend! There is also a chance to ‘pay it forward’ so that we can invite anyone who can’t afford a ticket to come. Visit www.alphaireland.org and join us on March 2nd at the Alpha Ireland Conference!

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-alpha-conference-2023-called-to-one-hope-tickets-686436880187