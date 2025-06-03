March For Jesus

3rd June 2025

Saturday, 7 June14:00 – 17:00
Belfast BT1 3ET, UK

March For Jesus will be held on Sat 7th June at 2pm in Belfast, walking from Custom House Square to Belfast City Hall,
This will be a wonderful family day out. Join thousands of believers from all around Ireland who will gather to lift up Jesus Christ as the hope of our generation.

Hope to see you there! Please spread the word and consider organizing a bus from your church or youth group

click here for more information

