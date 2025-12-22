Record Bible Sales

In the UK, 2025 was a record year for Bible sales, with Christian publishers reporting the highest figures ever recorded in modern times. According to data from the SPCK Group and book market analysts, Bible sales have risen sharply over the past few years, more than doubling in value since 2019 — a dramatic increase that stands out in a broader cultural moment where overall book sales have been flat or declining.

Publishers and church leaders say one standout factor behind this surge is renewed interest from younger adults, particularly those from Generation Z, many of whom are exploring questions of meaning and spirituality and turning to the scriptures for answers. Observers suggest that the pressures of modern life — from economic uncertainty to social isolation — may be prompting a search for stability, purpose and deeper connection that people are finding in faith and community.

This rise in Bible purchases has coincided with reports of more young people attending church and engaging with faith communities, offering a hopeful sign for Christian leaders seeking to support spiritual growth in the next generation.