Imagine being able to “rent” a grandmother for advice, companionship, or even a cheer at your big moments —Well, in Japan, that service is real. The concept is growing in popularity due to the societal need for connection, especially for those who are isolated or living far from their own family. It’s a way to combat loneliness and ageism, giving older women meaningful work and a sense of purpose.

According to the Japanese Statistics Bureau, over 9.3 million seniors remaining active post-retirement and for many who use the service, it’s not just about hiring help – it’s about the comfort of a familiar, motherly presence during life’s highs and lows.

The service, called “OK Grandma”, connects clients with elderly women, aged 60 to 94, who provide emotional support, teach traditional cooking skills, or help with everyday tasks like babysitting. Sometimes they even attend events like weddings or cheering at sports matches when a client doesn’t have their own family around.

It’s a fascinating example of how Japan is blending tradition and modern needs in unique ways.