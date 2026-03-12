Logos Hope Coming to Ireland

Written by on 8th April 2026

Join OM Ireland in Cork at 10.30am on Saturday April 25th or in Dublin at 7.30pm on Monday April 27th as they share about the Logos Hope coming to Ireland this summer!

Logos Hope is the world’s largest floating book fair, operated by GBA Ships as a faith-based ministry. It travels worldwide, docking in ports for several weeks to offer over 5,000 book titles and cultural exchange. The vessel features a diverse volunteer crew of about 300 people from 60+ countries and visits communities, offering help and hope

If you  want to see how you can get involved, or if you’re not sure what this ship visit is all about, then come and find out more!

https://www.facebook.com/OfficialOMIreland/

https://www.facebook.com/logoshope/

Author

HeatherS

Author's archive
You may also like
0

Pilgrim Paths Week – Easter 2026

12th March 2026

Pilgrim Path Ireland blog post image
0

Eternal Wall of Answered Prayer

28th November 2025

Eternal Wall ireland blog post image
0

Sister Stanislaus Kennedy: A Life of Service and Social Change

3rd November 2025

Sr Stan ireland blog post image

Continue reading

Previous post

Respect your father and mother. And love others as much as you love yourself

Current track

Title

Artist