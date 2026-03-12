Join OM Ireland in Cork at 10.30am on Saturday April 25th or in Dublin at 7.30pm on Monday April 27th as they share about the Logos Hope coming to Ireland this summer!

Logos Hope is the world’s largest floating book fair, operated by GBA Ships as a faith-based ministry. It travels worldwide, docking in ports for several weeks to offer over 5,000 book titles and cultural exchange. The vessel features a diverse volunteer crew of about 300 people from 60+ countries and visits communities, offering help and hope

If you want to see how you can get involved, or if you’re not sure what this ship visit is all about, then come and find out more!

https://www.facebook.com/OfficialOMIreland/

https://www.facebook.com/logoshope/