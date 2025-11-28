Pilgrim Paths Week – Easter 2026

Pilgrim Paths Week is an annual Eastertime festival celebrating Ireland’s pilgrim paths with organized walks taking place across the country. For 2026, the dates are April 3rd to 12th. Below is a list of events that have been confirmed so far.

GOOD FRIDAY, APRIL 3rd

Ascent of Cnoc na dTobar pilgrim mountain, Cahersiveen, Co Kerry

Information: [email protected].

HOLY SATURDAY. April 4th

St Kevin’s Way, Co Wicklow

Fully organised walkBook via Eventbrite at: St Kevins Way

Brigid’s Way, Moynalvey, Co. Meath

Brigid’s Way Walk

From: Moynalvey to Donadea Forest Park.

Book at:

https://brigidsway.ie/product/national-pilgrim-path-week-brigids-way-walk-sunday-27th-april/

Cosán na Naomh, Dingle, Co Kerry

Guided walk

Information: [email protected]

EASTER MONDAY, April 6th

Tochar Phádraig Pilgrim Path

Guided 15km walk between Ballintubber Abbey to Aughagower, Co Mayo.

Contact: – Ballintubber Abbey, Tel: 094 9030934. Email: [email protected].

Colman’s Hermitage, Burren National Park, Slieve Carran

Discover this sacred site, hidden in the remote and breathtaking landscape of the Burren. Highlights of the walk include Colman’s Bed, a 10th-century oratory, a holy well, and the Road of the Dishes. Walk starts at 9.30am from entrance gate to the Burren National Park.

M: 087 9828173 E: [email protected] https://walkwithpius.com/colmans-hermitage-walk-the-burren-county-clare

Lough Derg Pilgrim Path

Guided walk along around the lakeshore.

Option of an 8km or 12km route to learn something of the history of ancient pilgrimage,

Information: www.loughderg.ie/news/pilgrim-path-day-lough-derg

April 11th and 12th

St Finbarr’s Pilgrim, Co Cork

Guided 2-day walk

Information: [email protected] or text 08617351

Brigid‘s Way Walk ( April 12th)

Walk from Ardee to Slane along St Brigid’s Way. Book at: https://brigidsway.ie/product/brigids-way-9-day-day-1/